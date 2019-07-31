2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 228.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $23.70 on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,049,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,872. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.93. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $64,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,922.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in 2U by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

