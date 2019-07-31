2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $28.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $20.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,248,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65. 2U has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $90.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,488.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 12,459 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,621.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at $101,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in 2U by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,375 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 171.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 886,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 2U by 53.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 884,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in 2U by 57.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,518,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

