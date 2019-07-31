$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) to post $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. AXA Equitable reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full-year sales of $13.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.31 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 35,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66. AXA Equitable has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $834,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Pearson bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 40.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,272,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,130,000 after buying an additional 7,558,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,696,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,899,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,584 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

