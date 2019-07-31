$336.49 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will announce sales of $336.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.97 million to $337.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $293.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

ENVA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 206,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. Enova International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 12,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Enova International by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Enova International by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enova International by 70.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

