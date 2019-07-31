4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Plans GBX 20.52 Dividend

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,632. The stock has a market cap of $786.39 million and a P/E ratio of 22.36. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.