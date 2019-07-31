5,550 Shares in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 57,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13. HEXO Corp. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

