5,675 Shares in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Bought by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANDX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,113,000 after buying an additional 742,664 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,292,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,101,000 after buying an additional 528,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 346,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 134,427 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 1,049.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

ANDX stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,464,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,266. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.64 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

