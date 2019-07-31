699 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 target price on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,368.76.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,229.11. 39,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $851.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

