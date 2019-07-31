7,265 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 10.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 216,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 14.8% during the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 19.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67.

