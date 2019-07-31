762 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,697,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,831,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,747,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,229.11. 39,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,268. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $851.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,368.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.