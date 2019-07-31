950 Shares in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1,110.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $1,217,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,955.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,056. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $257.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $210.94 and a 1 year high of $321.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.82.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $330.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

