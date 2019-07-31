A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.77 and last traded at C$43.70, approximately 6,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.33 million and a PE ratio of 24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.