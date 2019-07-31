A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.04-0.03 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.04) – $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,453. The firm has a market cap of $564.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.75. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $108,134.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

