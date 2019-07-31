Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Kelly Hefner Barrett Purchases 2,000 Shares

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.33 per share, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. 693,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,529. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,115,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,268,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,655,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,074,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,287,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,738,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $72.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

