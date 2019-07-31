ABN Amro Begins Coverage on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ABN Amro started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Santander raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $228.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.79. ASML has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $234.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,269,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,750,000 after purchasing an additional 572,053 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.