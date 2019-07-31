Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.37

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.35, with a volume of 14333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACIA shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Galaxy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 442.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.96.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $36,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $449,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,789 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth $39,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter valued at $126,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

