Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Down 5.0% in July

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,029,200 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 14,769,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,569. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

