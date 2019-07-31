Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.15-2.23 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.15-2.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.