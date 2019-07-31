Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

