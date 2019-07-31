Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.88.

ADUS opened at $82.22 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $139.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $32,595,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $55,319.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,658.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,814 shares of company stock worth $34,061,919. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 102,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

