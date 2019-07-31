Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 67,006,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,925,400. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 983,066 shares of company stock worth $29,226,896 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

