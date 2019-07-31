AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.10-5.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ~$5.10 EPS.

AGCO traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. 1,067,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,536,330. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

