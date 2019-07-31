AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88. AGCO has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at $34,506,033.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $12,536,330. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 83.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.