Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 510.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 93,898 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

