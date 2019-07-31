AIDUS TOKEN (AID) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $2,543.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AIDUS TOKEN alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.39 or 0.05838625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001051 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Token Profile

AIDUS TOKEN (AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial.

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIDUS TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIDUS TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.