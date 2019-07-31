AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.02

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 11366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 36.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 9.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

