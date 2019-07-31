Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after acquiring an additional 212,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after acquiring an additional 187,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $229.69. 13,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,132. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. KeyCorp downgraded Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

