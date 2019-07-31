Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $89.41 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 76087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.03 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.87.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 215.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.10.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

