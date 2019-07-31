Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies updated its FY19 guidance to $4.23-4.30 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

AKAM traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.37. 185,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $86.19.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $404,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

