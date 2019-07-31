AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.42. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 2,181 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

