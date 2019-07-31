Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,468,000 after acquiring an additional 503,977 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,669,000 after acquiring an additional 579,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,307.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,947,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 165,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,812,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $294,361.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $522,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,202. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

