Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.97 and last traded at $85.81, with a volume of 105647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,616,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $104,506,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $426,498.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Albany International by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82.

Albany International Company Profile (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

