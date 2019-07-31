Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AAEV opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.73. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of income, combined with the prospect of longer term capital growth.

