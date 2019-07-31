Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $2,130,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,212 shares in the company, valued at $72,323,380.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $62,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,177 shares of company stock worth $3,701,158. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $99,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,093,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 356,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,957,000 after purchasing an additional 168,461 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,924,000 after purchasing an additional 148,349 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 147,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 145,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.30. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

