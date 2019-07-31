Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.92-7.00 for the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.92-7.00 EPS.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $147.93. 16,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,260. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.57.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $2,130,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,323,380.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 975,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $9,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,158 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.