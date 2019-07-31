Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to announce $16.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.22 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $12.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $74.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.96 billion to $77.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $96.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.33 billion to $101.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $174.32. 602,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,613,715. The firm has a market cap of $454.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.19.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

