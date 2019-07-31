Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.73

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.89. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

