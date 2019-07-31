Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $381.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Winter acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $569,771.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

