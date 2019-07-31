Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

ALL stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.40. 3,389,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47. Allstate has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Allstate alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $3,087,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,860. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.