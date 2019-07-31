Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,229.07. 48,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The stock has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.73.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $453,083.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514 shares of company stock worth $595,584. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.