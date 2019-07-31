ALQO (XLQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $248,418.00

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, ALQO has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALQO has a market cap of $248,418.00 and approximately $392.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009016 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 57,512,660 coins and its circulating supply is 57,412,659 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ALQO is alqo.org.

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

