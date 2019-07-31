Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02, 281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96.

About Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.