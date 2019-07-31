Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,706. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.15, a P/E/G ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.24. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $123.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $505,974.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $151,218.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,597 shares of company stock worth $11,755,357. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

