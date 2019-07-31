Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $9.29. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 9,386 shares changing hands.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder William C. Erbey purchased 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $33,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William C. Erbey purchased 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $119,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.93% of Altisource Asset Management worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

