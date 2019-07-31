Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 1,511,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $196.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director W Michael Linn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $478,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

