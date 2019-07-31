AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 0.86.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak acquired 160,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

