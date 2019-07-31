American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.69. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $43.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO W Douglas Parker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen L. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,804 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

