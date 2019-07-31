American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.18-2.26 EPS.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. 714,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,856. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. JMP Securities raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

