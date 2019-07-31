American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.54-3.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.59.

AWK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.78. 1,024,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,446. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.83.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

