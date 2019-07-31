Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Tlwm

Tlwm trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Amgen were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 571,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $8.06 on Wednesday, reaching $184.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

